Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases Shares of 57,881 Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,881 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.09% of Baozun as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 3.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 95.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 96.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $38.70 on Monday. Baozun Inc has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 86 Research initiated coverage on Baozun in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

