Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Crowdstrike by 271.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355,765 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth approximately $135,581,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,026 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 163.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,680 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,277.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,783,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $125.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.60. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

In other Crowdstrike news, COO Colin Black sold 50,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $4,724,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,862,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,010,838 shares of company stock worth $936,948,606 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

