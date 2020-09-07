Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 110.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 343.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $186.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $208.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

