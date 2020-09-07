Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,849 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,051,000 after acquiring an additional 95,589 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,086,000 after acquiring an additional 760,015 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,335,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,230 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTV opened at $74.21 on Monday. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $80.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

