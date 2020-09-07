Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,397,000 after acquiring an additional 277,596 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $159,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

FITB opened at $21.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Fifth Third Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.