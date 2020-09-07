ETRADE Capital Management LLC Invests $305,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $91,355,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in United Rentals by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,010,000 after purchasing an additional 435,398 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in United Rentals by 60.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,016,000 after purchasing an additional 343,281 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in United Rentals by 81.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,700,000 after purchasing an additional 321,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in United Rentals by 761.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,782,000 after purchasing an additional 212,875 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $176.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $186.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.38.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.73.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

