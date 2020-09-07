ETRADE Capital Management LLC Invests $320,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 30.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $166.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.40 and a 200-day moving average of $157.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $177.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. JMP Securities started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.27.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total value of $1,293,375.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 327,931 shares in the company, valued at $56,551,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total value of $408,957.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,704,066.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,809 shares of company stock worth $16,882,487 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

