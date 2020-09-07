ETRADE Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $34,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nucor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,217,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,968,000 after purchasing an additional 749,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,357,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,644,000 after purchasing an additional 409,377 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Nucor by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,063,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.55.

NUE opened at $46.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

