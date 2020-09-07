37,344 Shares in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Acquired by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $12,950,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,546,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,753,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,508,000 after acquiring an additional 814,709 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 947,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 477,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 321,261 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $10.03 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The company had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

