ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,043 JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,434 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 718,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,851,000 after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 394,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 225,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 16,970 shares in the last quarter.

JPUS stock opened at $75.06 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $81.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.03.

