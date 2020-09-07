American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in GATX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in GATX by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 23,082 shares in the last quarter.

GATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of GATX opened at $66.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. GATX had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

