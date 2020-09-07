State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 7,220 Shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Nielsen worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 89.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 153.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

