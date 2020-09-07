AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 16,393 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,393 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 554,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,883,000 after purchasing an additional 74,265 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,808,000. Bank of Marin bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 792.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,128,000. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H stock opened at $59.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.42. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.42). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

