AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,263 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,085,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,942,000 after acquiring an additional 131,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,717 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 39.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,327,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 375,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 46.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,583,000 after buying an additional 371,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $313,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,904 shares of company stock valued at $755,095 in the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

