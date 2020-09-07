State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,118 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,279 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.02.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.87. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

