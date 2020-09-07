State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 3,930 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1,565.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 566.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 78,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 67,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 14.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.37%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.