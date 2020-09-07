AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,180 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lear by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $120.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.30. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEA. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lear from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.06.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

