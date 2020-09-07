CLS Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CLS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,650.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,193.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2,542.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

