Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $28,430,000. Amazon.com makes up about 4.6% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,294.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,193.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,542.83. The company has a market cap of $1,650.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

