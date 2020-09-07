Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,123,000 after buying an additional 193,016 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $61.77 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

