CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 108.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 165.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HHC shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $60.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $134.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.