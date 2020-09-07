CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,234,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196,584 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 238,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,133 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB opened at $54.97 on Monday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.