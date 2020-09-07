CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Lennar by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,618,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,012,000 after buying an additional 2,285,388 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in Lennar by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,516,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after buying an additional 478,019 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lennar by 2,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after buying an additional 1,728,053 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,490,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,949,000 after buying an additional 57,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,273,000 after buying an additional 237,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $656,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,987,872.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total transaction of $3,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $9,792,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

