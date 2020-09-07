Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 40.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 214.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.79. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 45.60%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,255.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

