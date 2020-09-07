CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,720 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 440.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 930.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 88,008 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $36.24 on Monday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.