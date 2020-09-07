CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,130,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,806 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,305,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,752,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,464,000 after purchasing an additional 46,313 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 107,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Redfin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $206,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,907,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 119,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $5,285,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,799 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $45.15 on Monday. Redfin Corp has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

