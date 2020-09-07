CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 24,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

