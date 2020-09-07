CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,572,000 after purchasing an additional 129,402 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 37.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 137.8% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 248,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 144,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.74. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

