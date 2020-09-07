CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.30% of Matinas BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTNB. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,770,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,893,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 2,524,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 4,031.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 697,416 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Aegis boosted their price objective on Matinas BioPharma from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Matinas BioPharma Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

