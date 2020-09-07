CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 5,445 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $25.06 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

