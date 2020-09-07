CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $447,000 Position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 19.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,996 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 80,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 97,460 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Shares of RIV opened at $15.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

