Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $59,129.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,326.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 87,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,109,184.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 477,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,386. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GBDC stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

