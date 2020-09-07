CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 631,583 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 631,583 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

NYSE:BIP opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.95 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

