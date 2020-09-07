CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 393 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Total by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $793,011,000 after purchasing an additional 523,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Total by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,925,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $406,880,000 after acquiring an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Total in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,336,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Total by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total by 17.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,763,000 after acquiring an additional 454,241 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $39.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Total SA has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $103.82 billion, a PE ratio of -30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.92.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

