CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PAR Technology by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

In other PAR Technology news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $163,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $36.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.41. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAR shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.