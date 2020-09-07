CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,696 Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 744.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLOW opened at $40.37 on Monday. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $922.76 million, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $120.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

