CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $371,000 in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,909 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,104,000 after purchasing an additional 732,772 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 657.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $33.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.