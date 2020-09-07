CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $308,000 in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Shares of RING stock opened at $34.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $37.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06.

