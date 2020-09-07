CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 4,877 Shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 35,285 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Shares of OPP opened at $14.20 on Monday. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

