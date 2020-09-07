CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 56,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,614,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167,662 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,808,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,704,000 after acquiring an additional 642,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $16.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.