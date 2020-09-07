CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $271,000 in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 32,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 101,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

In other New Mountain Finance news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 47,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $467,256.50. Also, COO John Kline acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 92,150 shares of company stock worth $908,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $14.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $967.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $65.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. New Mountain Finance had a negative net margin of 17.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.