Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 225,008 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.8% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $22.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.18%.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

