30,000 Shares in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 48.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 258.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 116,220 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.26.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

AXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

