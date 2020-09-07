CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 216,302 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,302 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,771,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,836,000 after buying an additional 2,800,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,398,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,351,000 after buying an additional 1,874,657 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4,371.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,950,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,134,000 after buying an additional 4,840,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,131,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,212,000 after buying an additional 97,345 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7,296.7% during the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,134,000 after buying an additional 2,384,765 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

