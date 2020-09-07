SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2,064.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2,708.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $19.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.