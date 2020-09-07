CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 479.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares in the company, valued at $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.65.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

