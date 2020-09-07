CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,372,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,328 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 884,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 577,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 1st quarter worth $3,986,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 373.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 536,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 422,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 333,342 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIM opened at $8.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.86. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CIM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

