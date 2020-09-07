20,379 Shares in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 28.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 689.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT in the first quarter valued at $185,000.

Get BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT alerts:

RA stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.96%.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.