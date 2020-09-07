Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 318.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after buying an additional 198,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,882,000 after acquiring an additional 171,747 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,655.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 158,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after buying an additional 152,896 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,496.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 112,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after buying an additional 108,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,419,000 after buying an additional 106,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $147.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $146.82 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

