Caspian 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $159,180.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Caspian token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a market cap of $2.42 million and $159,180.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 47.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00045918 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.58 or 0.05130742 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00034939 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

